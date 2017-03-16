IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-2013

IN RE: The Matter of

C.M.B.

a minor child, D/O/B: 12/29/2008

Notice Of Adoption

Proceedings

Notice to: Mother of the above minor child, Amanda Dawn Lavender, address unknown.

Please Take Notice

that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said County by Avannah Bryant, Petitioner, and that the 17th day of May, 2017 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this 7th day of March, 2017.

Tammy D. Mountain

Attorney for Petitioner

Post Office Box 680637

Fort Payne, AL 35968-1607 Phone: (256)845-8884.

Publish: March 16, March 23, March 30 & April 6, 2017.