Probate

By
Mountain Valley News
-
0
24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-200

In The Matter of
The Estate of
Mary Ann Pendergrass,
deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Mary Ann Pendergrass, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of August, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Andy Myers,
Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish:
August 17, 2017; August 24, 2017 and August 31, 2017.

Mountain Valley News

wide3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.