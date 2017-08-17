IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-200

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Mary Ann Pendergrass,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Mary Ann Pendergrass, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of August, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Andy Myers,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish:

August 17, 2017; August 24, 2017 and August 31, 2017.

Mountain Valley News