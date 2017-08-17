IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-200
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Mary Ann Pendergrass,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Mary Ann Pendergrass, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of August, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Andy Myers,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish:
August 17, 2017; August 24, 2017 and August 31, 2017.
Mountain Valley News