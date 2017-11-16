ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainsville for GRADE, DRAIN, BASE AND PAVE OF IMPROVEMENTS TO THE INTERSECTION OF INDUSTRIAL BOULEVARD AND DILBECK ROAD, until 10:00 a.m. local time, December 7, 2017 at the Rainsville Municipal Annex, 98 McCurdy Avenue South, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Licensed contractors, hereinafter called Bidders, may obtain bid forms and specifications at the office of Phillips Engineering, Inc., 615 Oak Grove Road, Sylvania, Alabama, 35988 upon payment of $40.00, which is non-refundable.
Certified check or Bid Bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the BID, but in no event more than $10,000, must be submitted to the City of Rainsville and must accompany each BID as evidence of good faith.
Estimated bracket is $45,000 to $60,000.
The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be examind at the following:
OWNER:
City of Rainsville
70 McCurdy Avenue South
P.O. Box 309
Rainsville, Alabama 35986
ATTN:
Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor
Telephone: 256-638-6331
ENGINEER:
Phillips Engineering, Inc
615 Oak Grove Road
Sylvania, AL 35988
ATTN:
Mr. Sam O. Phillips, PE
Telephone: 256-638-2021
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. City of Rainsville does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex or handicap.
City of Rainsville
Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor
Publish: November 16, 23 and 30, 2017.