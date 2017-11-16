ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainsville for GRADE, DRAIN, BASE AND PAVE OF IMPROVEMENTS TO THE INTERSECTION OF INDUSTRIAL BOULEVARD AND DILBECK ROAD, until 10:00 a.m. local time, December 7, 2017 at the Rainsville Municipal Annex, 98 McCurdy Avenue South, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Licensed contractors, hereinafter called Bidders, may obtain bid forms and specifications at the office of Phillips Engineering, Inc., 615 Oak Grove Road, Sylvania, Alabama, 35988 upon payment of $40.00, which is non-refundable.

Certified check or Bid Bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the BID, but in no event more than $10,000, must be submitted to the City of Rainsville and must accompany each BID as evidence of good faith.

Estimated bracket is $45,000 to $60,000.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be examind at the following:

OWNER:

City of Rainsville

70 McCurdy Avenue South

P.O. Box 309

Rainsville, Alabama 35986

ATTN:

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor

Telephone: 256-638-6331

ENGINEER:

Phillips Engineering, Inc

615 Oak Grove Road

Sylvania, AL 35988

ATTN:

Mr. Sam O. Phillips, PE

Telephone: 256-638-2021

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. City of Rainsville does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex or handicap.

City of Rainsville

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor

Publish: November 16, 23 and 30, 2017.