ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainsville for the yearly pest control contract until 5:00 p.m. local time December 4, 2017, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The information for Bidders, Plans, Specifications, and other contract documents may be picked up at the following:

OWNER:

City of Rainsville

70 McCurdy Ave. S

P.O. Box 309

Rainsville, AL 35986

ATTN:

Kelly Frazier,

City Clerk

Telephone:

256-638-6331

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The City of Rainsville does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex or handicap.

City of Rainsville

Rodger Lingerfelt, MAYOR

Publish: November 16, 2017; November 23, 2017 and

November 30, 2017.