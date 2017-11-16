ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainsville for the yearly pest control contract until 5:00 p.m. local time December 4, 2017, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The information for Bidders, Plans, Specifications, and other contract documents may be picked up at the following:
OWNER:
City of Rainsville
70 McCurdy Ave. S
P.O. Box 309
Rainsville, AL 35986
ATTN:
Kelly Frazier,
City Clerk
Telephone:
256-638-6331
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The City of Rainsville does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex or handicap.
City of Rainsville
Rodger Lingerfelt, MAYOR
Publish: November 16, 2017; November 23, 2017 and
November 30, 2017.