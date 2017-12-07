ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainsville for construction of a stage and pavilion located at the Agri-Business Center. Bids will be accepted at City Hall, 70 McCurdy Avenue South, Rainsville, Alabama until 4:00 p.m. local time, December 18, 2017. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber prior to the regularly scheduled Council Meeting.

The information for Bidders. Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

Owner:

City of Rainsville

70 McCurdy Avenue South

P.O. Box 309

Rainsville, AL 35986

Attn:

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor

Telephone: 256-638-6331

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. City of Rainsville does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex or handicap.

City of Rainsville

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor.

Publish: December 7, 2017.

Mountain Valley News