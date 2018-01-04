ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

Project No.

LR-ED-PF-16-017

City Of Rainsville

Separate sealed bids for Resurfacing & Traffic Stripe on Ranch Road will be received by The City of Rainsville at the office of Rainsville City Hall, 70 McCurdy Avenue South, Rainsville, Alabama until 10:00 o’clock a.m., January 25, 2018 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The information for Bidders, Form

Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location:

Rainsville City Hall,70 McCurdy Avenue South, Rainsville, Alabama 35986.

Copies may be obtained at the office of Phillips Engineering, Inc. located at 615 Oak Grove Road, Sylvania, AL 35988 upon payment of $50.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution therefore, no refund will be issued.

The owner reserves the rtight to waive any information or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form of and subject to the conditions provided in the information for Bidders.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O.11246.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

A Pre-bid meeting will be held on January 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rainsville Municipal Annex, 98 McCurdy Avenue South, Rainsville, AL. Bidder’s attendance is not required but encouraged.

12-15-2017

/s/ Rodger Lingerfelt

Mayor, City of Rainsville

Publish: January 4, 11 and 18, 2018.

Mountain Valley News