Mountain Valley News

LWCF Project No. 15-LW-1017

TOWN OF FYFFE

P. O. Box 8

Fyffe, AL 35971-0008

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of an ADA Compliant Recreational Splash Pad in Fyffe, Alabama including grading, drainage, site preparation, splash pad with recirculation system and related items will be received by the TOWN OF FYFFE at the office of the Fyffe Town Hall, 514 Campbell Street, Fyffe, AL 35971 until 2:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, February 8, 2018, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., Fort Payne, AL

Town of Fyffe, Fyffe, AL

iSqFt Plan Room, 1-800-364-2059

McGraw Hill Construction Dodge

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., located at P. O. Box 680869 (Zip 35968-1609), 1207 Chitwood Avenue, SE, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967-4822, (Phone: 256-845-5315) upon payment of a plan deposit of $85.00 for each set.

Unsuccessful bidders will be refunded 100% of the plan deposit for one set returned to the Engineer, in reusable condition, within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets obtained shall be refunded 50% of the plan deposit.

All non-bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers shall be refunded 50% of the plan deposit for each set returned to the Engineer, in reusable condition, within 10 days after the bid opening.

The plan deposit amount as indicated above is in accordance with Alabama Act No. 97-225 relating to the competitive bid laws for public works.

All Bidders must comply with the requirements of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors (Latest Edition) and with the Alabama Act No. 97-225 (Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended) relating to competitive bid laws for public works.

All Bidders must be properly licensed in accordance with the requirements of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors (Chapter 8, Title 34, Code of Alabama, 1975 or latest).

OWNER:

TOWN OF FYFFE

Paul Cagle, Mayor

January 15, 2018

Date

Publish:

Mountain Valley News

January 18, 2018