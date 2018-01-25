Mountain Valley News

DeKalb County Hospital Association

d/b/a Dekalb Ambulance Service

Invitation to Bid

The Dekalb County Hospital Association, a public body, shall hereby solicit bid quotes for the acquisition and installation of standby generators as well as a one year preventative maintenance/repair agreement.

The following project consists of furnishing and installing 5 each generator sets and transfer switches. These 5 each generators are to be installed in 5 different locations in Dekalb County, Alabama. Site visits are required for bidding purposes. The point of contact is Mrs. Cheryl Turner of DeKalb Hospital Association dba DeKalb Ambulance Service. Her contact is 256-630-8334. Any RFIs should be directed to Mrs. Turner via email at Cheryl.turner@dasems.com so that all bidders will get the same reply to questions.

Detailed bid specification s/RFI may be obtained from:

Mail: Dekalb Ambulance Service

P.O. Box 680643

Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Physical Address:

208 Airport Road W

Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Or by calling:

(256) 845-4027 ext. 101 and ask for Cheryl Turner, Deputy Director

Or by email:

Cheryl.turner@dasems.com

Bid quotes must be submitted to the above address no later than Friday, February 09, 2018 at 2:00 pm. All quotes must be submitted in sealed format and

labeled with:

1. Name of the bidder

2. Address of the bidder

3. Subject of the bid

(Standby Generators)

4. Bid Submittal Deadline Date (February 09, 2018)

Bids not received by stated deadline and/or improperly formated will be rejected.

The Dekalb County Hospital Association reserves the right to interpret all matters pertaining to bid award and to reject any or all bids. Bids will be opened at the office of the Deputy Director, Cheryl Turner at 3:00 pm on February 09, 2018. The Dekalb County Hospital Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, national origin, creed, color or other basis as prohibited by law.

Publish: January 25,

February 1 and February 8, 2018.