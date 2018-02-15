Invitation To Bid

Project: 2018 DeKalb County Road 65 Water Line Extension

Owner: Northeast Alabama Water District, 2416 Beck Industrial Blvd., Fort Payne, AL 35968.

Your firm is invited to submit a Bid under seal to the Owner for construction of 6500 ft. of 3”water line extension on DeKalb County Road 65. The Owner will receive Bids on or before February 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the office of Northeast Alabama Water District. The bids will be opened and read aloud. The following is a short description of the project:

Description:

Project includes all labor, materials and equipment required to complete the project. Included is one open cut with 20’ of 6” steel casing, tracer wire and a 3” blow off.

Any questions can be directed to Mark Richards at 256-845-6186.

Submit your Bid to the District Office to the attention of Johnny Jordan, General Manager.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Publish: February 15, 2018

PO Order#7040

Mountain Valley News