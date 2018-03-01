Mountain Valley News

DeKalb County Hospital Association

D/b/a Dekalb Ambulance Service

Invitation to Bid

The Dekalb County Hospital Association, a public body, shall hereby solicit bids for the following services: Lawn Care for the following locations:

Station Street Address City ST ZIP

one – 208 Airport Road Ft. Payne AL 35968

two – 4845 Co. Rd. 20 Geraldine AL 35974

three – 37844 U.S. Hwy 11 Hammondsville AL 35989

four – 1683 McCurdy Rainsville AL 35986

five – 59 Post Office Rd Collinsville AL 35961

six – 19712 U.S. Hwy117 Ider AL 35981

Below is the general terms of the agreement that will be expected for the care of the lawns. The price per yard will include; mowing, weed eating, weed control (around sidewalks and buildings) and clear all clippings from sidewalks and drives.

The provider will provide proof of insurance for the term of the agreement.

Commercial General Liability of no less than $100,000.00, $200,000.00 each occurrence.

Provide a price per yard/per mowing. The amount of mowing times may vary depending on the growth rate. Mowing times per month will be agreed on at the beginning of each month. Mowing for the Fort Payne location will be every 7-10 days. The other locations should be every 10-12 days.

DeKalb Ambulance Service

P.O. Box 680643

208 Airport Road

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Bid quotes must be submitted to the above address no later than March 09, 2018 at 4:00 pm. All bids must be submitted in sealed format and labeled “Lawn Care Bid”. Bids not received by stated deadline and/or improperly formatted will be rejected.

Any questions regarding the bid or site reviews need to be directed to:

Cheryl Turner, Director

Phone: 256-845-4027 Ext. 100

Email: Cheryl.turner@dasems.com

The DeKalb County Hospital Association reserves the right to interpret all matters pertaining to bid award and to reject any/or all bids. Bids will be opened at the office of the Director, Cheryl Turner on March 12, 2018 at 10:00 am. The DeKalb County Hospital Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, national origin, creed, color, or other basis as prohibited by law.

Publish: March 1, 2018; and March 8, 2018

