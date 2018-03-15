ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The DeKalb County Commission will on April 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. receive sealed bids for Approximately $500,000.00 of Bituminous Surface Treatments on Various County Roads. Bids will be received up to and publicly opened at the above stated date and time at the DeKalb County Commission Office, 111 Graned Ave., SW, Suite 200, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Bid packages may be requested from the County Engineer’s Office at 111 Grand Ave., SW, Suite 115, Fort Payne, AL 35967 or by telephone at (256)845-8584. Contractor prequalification is not required. Bidders must meet the requirements of the Alabama State Law Regarding General Contractors (Chapter 8, Title 34, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended). Bidders must have an up-to-date and valid State of Alabama General Contractor’s License within the proper classification for the project being bid. Bidders must include their license number on the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid, as well as on the Bid Proposal Form. Any bid received which does not contain the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope will not be considered.

The DeKalb County Commission

/s/ Ricky Harcrow,

President

Date: 3-6-2018

Publish: March 15, March 22 & March 29, 2018.

Mountain Valley News