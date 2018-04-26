Mountain Valley News

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. LR-ED-PF-14-124

CITY OF RAINSVILLE

P. O. Box 309

Rainsville, AL 35986

Separate sealed bids for approximately 3,850 LF 10” PVC Force Main, Submersible Pump Station, Modifications to Existing Pump Station and Related will be received by the City of Rainsville at the office of the City of Rainsville, 70 McCurdy Avenue, South, Rainsville, AL 35986 until 2:00 o’clock P.M., CDST, Thursday, May 17, 2018, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following:

Ladd Environmental

Consultants, Inc.,

Fort Payne, AL

The City of Rainsville, Rainsville, AL

iSqFt Plan Room,

1-800-364-2059

McGraw Hill Construction Dodge

Copies may be obtained at the office of Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., located at 1207 Chitwood Avenue, SE, Fort Payne, AL 36967-4822 (P. O. Box 680869, Zip Code 35968-1609), Phone: 256-845-5315, upon payment of a plan deposit of $160.00 for each set.

Unsuccessful bidders will be refunded 100% of the plan deposit for one set returned to the Engineer, in reusable condition, within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets obtained shall be refunded 50% of the plan deposit.

All non-bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers shall be refunded 50% of the plan deposit for each set returned to the Engineer, in reusable condition, within 10 days after the bid opening.

The plan deposit amount as indicated above is in accordance with Alabama Act No. 97-225 (Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, As Amended) relating to the competitive bid laws for public works.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

All Bidders must comply with the requirements of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors (Latest Edition) and with the Alabama Act No. 97-225 (Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 as Amended) relating to competitive bid laws for public works.

All Bidders must be properly licensed in accordance with the requirements of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors (Chapter 8, Title 34, Code of Alabama, 1975 or latest).

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the Rainsville City Hall, 70 McCurdy Avenue, South, Rainsville, AL 35986 at 2:00 P.M. CDST on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. All prospective bidders and other interested parties are requested to attend. The Pre-Bid Conference is NOT mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Minutes of the meeting will be prepared and issued to all plan holders.

April 24, 2018

OWNER: CITY OF RAINSVILLE

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor

Publish:

Mountain Valley News

April 26, 2018