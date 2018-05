Mountain Valley News

NOTICE TO

CONTRACTORS

STATE-FUNDED

PROJECT NO.

IAR-025-000-007

TOWN OF FYFFE

DEKALB COUNTY,

ALABAMA

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWN OF FYFFE AT 514 CAMPBELL STREET, FYFFE, ALABAMA, 35971 UNTIL 1:00 P.M., THURSDAY, JUNE 21, 2018 AND AT THAT TIME PUBLICLY OPENED FOR CONSTRUCTING THE FOLLOWING:

INDUSTRIAL ACCESS ROAD IMPROVEMENTS TO TRUCK ENTRANCE AT LIBERTY STEEL ALONG SR 75

THE BRACKET ESTIMATE ON THIS PROJECT IS FROM $50,000 TO $75,000. THIS BRACKET RANGE IS SHOWN ONLY TO PROVIDE GENERAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO CONTRACTORS AND BONDING COMPANIES CONCERNING THE PROJECT’S COMPLEXITY AND SIZE. THIS BRACKET SHOULD NOT BE USED IN PREPARING A BID, NOR WILL THIS BRACKET HAVE ANY BEARING ON THE DECISION TO AWARD THE CONTRACT.

THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED IN (30) WORKING DAYS.

TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION, BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON COMPLETE ORIGINAL PROPOSALS MADE AVAILABLE BY THE OWNER. BID DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSALS) ARE AVAILABLE ATJBW&T, INC. 3736 SOUTH 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, UPON PAYMENT OF A NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT OF $75.00. CHECKS SHALL BE MADE PAYABLE TO JBW&T, INC. BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE MAILED ONLY UPON RECEIPT OF DEPOSIT. NO BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED LATER THAN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED OPENING OF BIDS.

A CASHIER’S CHECK (DRAWN ON AN ALABAMA BANK) OR BID BOND FOR 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID (MAXIMUM OF $10,000.00) AND MADE PAYABLE TO THE TOWN OF FYFFE. MUST ACCOMPANY EACH BID AS EVIDENCE OF GOOD FAITH.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 34-8-8. CODE OF ALABAMA AS AMENDED, “ALL OWNERS, ARCHITECTS, AND ENGINEERS RECEIVING BIDS PURSUANT TO THIS CHAPTER SHALL REQUIRE THE PERSON, FIRM OR CORPORATION TO INCLUDE HIS OR HER CURRENT LICENSE NUMBER ON THE BID.” IT ALSO STATES THAT “…IT WILL BE NECESSARY FOR HIM OR HER TO SHOW EVIDENCE OF LICENSE BEFORE HIS OR HER BID IS CONSIDERED.”

PROPOSALS WILL BE ISSUED ONLY TO AND ACCEPTED FROM CONTRACTORS ON THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S (ALDOT) LIST OF PRE-QUALIFIED CONTRACTORS. THE AWARD OF THE CONTRACT WILL BE MADE ONLY TO A CONTRACTOR WHO HAS A VALID CERTIFICATION OF QUALIFICATION FROM ALDOT AS REQUIRED BY STATE LAW AND WILL NOT BE MADE TO ANY BIDDER WHO IS CONSIDERED BY ALDOT TO BE DISQUALIFIED FROM BIDDING, OR IS AN AFFILIATE OF OR HAS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR PRINCIPAL OWNER WHO IS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR OWNER OF, ANOTHER PERSON WHO IS PRESENTLY DISQUALIFIED BY ALDOT. FURTHER DETAILS AND DEFINITIONS REGARDING THIS PROVISION ARE INCLUDED IN SECTION 102 OF SPECIAL PROVISION 18-LPA2 AND ALDOT’S STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS.

PROOF OF INSURANCE COVERAGES OF THE TYPES AND AMOUNTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED OF THE CONTRACTOR, AND ANY AND ALL SUBCONTRACTORS, PRIOR TO BEGINNING WORK. THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE REQUIRED TO PERFORM WORK AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 30% OF THE TOTAL CONTRACT COST WITH HIS OWN ORGANIZATION.

THIS IS A STATE-FUNDED PROJECT THROUGH ALDOT. THE PROPOSED WORK SHALL BE PERFORMED IN CONFORMITY WITH ALL APPLICABLE LAWS, RULES, AND REGULATIONS.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS IS RESERVED.

HONORABLE PAULCAGLE, MAYOR

PUBLISH: MAY 31, 2018 AND JUNE 7, 14, 2018