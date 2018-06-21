Mountain Valley News

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The DeKalb County Commission will on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., receive sealed bids for “Triple Layer Bituminous Treatment” as part of CDBG Project No. CY-CM-PF-17-001. Bids will be received up to and publicly opened at the above stated date and time at the DeKalb County Commission Office, 111 Grand Ave., SW, Suite 200, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Bid packages may be requested from the County Engineer’s Office at 111 Grand Ave., SW, Suite 115, Fort Payne, AL 35967 or by telephone at (256)845-8584. Contractor prequalification is not required. Bidders must meet the requirements of the Alabama State Law Regarding General Contractors (Chapter 8, Title 34, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended). Bidders must have an up-to-date and valid State of Alabama General Contractor’s License within the proper classification for the project being bid. Bidders must include their license number on the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid, as well as on the Bid Proposal Form. Any bid received which does not contain license number on the outside of the sealed envelope will not be considered. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 10, 2018 @9:00 a.m. Bidder’s attendance is not required but is encouraged.

Date: 6-13-2018

The DeKalb County Commission

/s/ Ricky Harcrow,

President

Publish: June 21, 2018; June 28, 2018 and July 5, 2018.

