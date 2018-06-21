Mountain Valley News

    Bids

    Bids

    AUCTION SEAL BIDS

    DeKalb County Board
    of Education

    Will be Receiving Seal Bids On The Following Items At The Facilities Building 393 Main Street East-Rainsville AL 35986

    Seal Bids Must Be Received No Later than July 2, 2018 at 2 pm at which time the bids will be open.
    These item are located at various locations. These items may be seen Monday-Thursday 7am-3pm. Winning Bidder must remove items from the property NO later than 2 weeks from the bid date. You can see a detail list on our web site WWW.dekalbk12.org or at the Facilities Building 393 Main Street East Rainsville AL 35986
    For more information, you may contact Ricky Butts or Carol Hiett at 256-638-7265

    1- 6000 Gallon Propane
    Gas Tank

    17- 1,000 Gallon Propane
    Gas Tanks

    3- 500-gallon Propane Gas
    Tanks

    1- 1998 Chevrolet Van

    1- 2000 Dodge Pick up

    1- 2001 Chevrolet 2WD
    Pick UP

    1- 2001 Ford Taurus

    1- 2005 Ford F150 4WD
    Pick up

    1- Scrap Iron Pile

    33- C5G124-48P2 48 Port
    Computer Switches

    2- C5G124-24P2-G 24
    Port Computer Switches

    14- D2G124-12P 12 Port
    Computer Switches

    1- AES 18 Port Computer
    Switches

    Publish: June 21, 2018

    Mountain Valley News
