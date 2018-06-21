Mountain Valley News

AUCTION SEAL BIDS

DeKalb County Board

of Education

Will be Receiving Seal Bids On The Following Items At The Facilities Building 393 Main Street East-Rainsville AL 35986

Seal Bids Must Be Received No Later than July 2, 2018 at 2 pm at which time the bids will be open.

These item are located at various locations. These items may be seen Monday-Thursday 7am-3pm. Winning Bidder must remove items from the property NO later than 2 weeks from the bid date. You can see a detail list on our web site WWW.dekalbk12.org or at the Facilities Building 393 Main Street East Rainsville AL 35986

For more information, you may contact Ricky Butts or Carol Hiett at 256-638-7265

1- 6000 Gallon Propane

Gas Tank

17- 1,000 Gallon Propane

Gas Tanks

3- 500-gallon Propane Gas

Tanks

1- 1998 Chevrolet Van

1- 2000 Dodge Pick up

1- 2001 Chevrolet 2WD

Pick UP

1- 2001 Ford Taurus

1- 2005 Ford F150 4WD

Pick up

1- Scrap Iron Pile

33- C5G124-48P2 48 Port

Computer Switches

2- C5G124-24P2-G 24

Port Computer Switches

14- D2G124-12P 12 Port

Computer Switches

1- AES 18 Port Computer

Switches

Publish: June 21, 2018