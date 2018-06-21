Mountain Valley News

Bids
AUCTION SEAL BIDS
DeKalb County Board
of Education
Will be Receiving Seal Bids On The Following Items At The Facilities Building 393 Main Street East-Rainsville AL 35986
Seal Bids Must Be Received No Later than July 2, 2018 at 2 pm at which time the bids will be open.
These item are located at various locations. These items may be seen Monday-Thursday 7am-3pm. Winning Bidder must remove items from the property NO later than 2 weeks from the bid date. You can see a detail list on our web site WWW.dekalbk12.org or at the Facilities Building 393 Main Street East Rainsville AL 35986
For more information, you may contact Ricky Butts or Carol Hiett at 256-638-7265
1- 6000 Gallon Propane
Gas Tank
17- 1,000 Gallon Propane
Gas Tanks
3- 500-gallon Propane Gas
Tanks
1- 1998 Chevrolet Van
1- 2000 Dodge Pick up
1- 2001 Chevrolet 2WD
Pick UP
1- 2001 Ford Taurus
1- 2005 Ford F150 4WD
Pick up
1- Scrap Iron Pile
33- C5G124-48P2 48 Port
Computer Switches
2- C5G124-24P2-G 24
Port Computer Switches
14- D2G124-12P 12 Port
Computer Switches
1- AES 18 Port Computer
Switches
Publish: June 21, 2018