Mountain Valley News

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Henagar for Resurface and Traffic Stripe of Turner Circle, Frost Circle, Brookfield Circle and Cherokee Trail, Project No. ST-025-999-020. Bids will be received at the City Hall, 9252 Alabama Highway No.40, Henagar, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Local Time, July 18, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Licensed contractor, hereafter called Bidders, may obtain bid forms, specifications at the office of Phillips Engineering, Inc., 615 Oak Grove Road, Sylvania, Alabama 35988 upon payment of $75.00, which is non-refundable, for each set.

Estimated bracket is $260,000.00 to $310,000.00.

Certified check or Bid Bond in an amount not less than five (5%) of the BID, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be submitted to the City of Henagar and must accompany each BID as evidence of good faith.

The information for Bidders, Form Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

OWNER:

City of Henagar

9252 AL Hwy.40

P.O. Box 39

Henagar, Alabama 35978

ATTN: Lee Davis, Mayor

Telephone: 256-657-6282

ENGINEER:

Phillips Engineering, Inc.

615 Oak Grove Road

Sylvania, Alabama 35988

ATTN:

Mr. Sam O. Phillips

Telephone: 256-638-2021

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. City of Henagar does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, or handicap.

City of Henagar

Lee Davis, Mayor

Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.