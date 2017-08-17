DeKalb County DeKalb County Hospital AssociationD/b/a Dekalb Ambulance Service

Invitation to Bid

The Dekalb County Hospital Association, a public body, shall hereby solicit bid quotes for a Wheel Chair van (minivan) .

Detailed bid specifications may be obtained from: Mail: Dekalb Ambulance Service P.O. Box 680643 Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Physical Address: 208 Airport Road Sw. Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Or by calling: (256) 845-4027 ext. 101 and ask for Cheryl Kirby, Deputy Director Or by email: dekalbamb106@aol.com

Bid quotes must be submitted to the above address no later than September 01, 2017 at 12:00 pm. All quotes must be submitted in sealed format and labeled “Ambulette Bid.” Bids not received by stated deadline and/or improperly formated will be rejected.

The Dekalb County Hospital Association reserves the right to interpret all matters pertaining to bid award and to reject any or all bids. Bids will be opened at the office of the Deputy Director, Cheryl Kirby at 1:00 pm on September 01, 2017. The Dekalb County Hospital Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, national origin, creed, color or other basis as prohibited by law.

Publish: August 17, August 24 and August 31, 2017.

Mountin Valley News