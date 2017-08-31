The Northeast AL Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection District will be accepting sealed bids on surplus vehicles listed below. All interested parties can view the vehicles at our office located at 2416 Beck Ind. Blvd., Fort Payne, AL.

Bids should be delivered to the office or sent to Northeast AL Water District, PO Box 681359, Fort Payne, AL 35968, Attention, Johnny Jordan, General Manager.

Bid will be opened on September 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Water District Office. Vehicles shall be bid individually or as a whole.

1. 2006 Chevy 1500 4×4

Vin#3GCEK14Z56G177064

2. 2006 Chevy 1500 Ext.cab

Vin#1GCEC19T06Z148590

Northeast Alabama Water District maintains the right to accept or reject all bids.

PO#6790

Publish: August 31, 2017

Mountain Valley News