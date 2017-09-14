ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainsville for resurfacing and traffic striping of various city streets, Project No. ST-025-999-018 until 1:00 p.m. local time October 5, 2017, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Licensed contractors, hereinafter called Bidders, may obtain bid forms and specifications at the office of Phillips Engineering, Inc., 615 Oak Grove Road, Sylvania, Alabama, 35988 upon payment of $50.00, which is non-refundable. Certified check or Bid Bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the BID, but in no event more than $50,000, must be submitted to the City of Rainsville and must accompany each BID as evidence of good faith. Estimated bracket is $475,000 to $525,000The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other contract documents may be examined at the following: OWNER: City of Rainsville 70 McCurdy Ave S P.O. Box 309 Rainsville, AL 35986 ATTN: Rodger Lingerfelt, MAYOR Telephone: 256-638-6331

ENGINEER: Phillips Engineering 615 Oak Grove Road Sylvania, AL 35988 ATTN: Mr. Sam O. Phillips, PE Telephone: 256-638-2021The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids. The City of Rainsville does not discriminate in hiring due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex or handicap.

City of RainsvilleRodger Lingerfelt, MAYOR

Publish: September 14, 21 and 28, 2017.