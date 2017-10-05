DeKalb County

Hospital Association

d/b/a Dekalb Ambulance Service

Invitation to Bid

The Dekalb County Hospital Association, a public body, shall hereby solicit bid quotes for the acquisition and installation of standby generators as well as a one year preventative maintenance/repair agreement.

Detailed bid specifications may be obtained from:

Mail: Dekalb Ambulance

Service P.O. Box 680643

Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Physical Address:

208 Airport Road Sw.

Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Or by calling: (256) 845-4027 ext. 101 and ask for Cheryl Kirby, Deputy Director

Or by email: Cheryl.kirby@dasems.com

Bid quotes must be submitted to the above address no later than Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm. All quotes must be submitted in sealed format and labeled with:

1. Name of the bidder

2. Address of the bidder

3. Subject of the bid (Standby Generators)

4. Bid Submittal Deadline Date (October 19, 2017)

Bids not received by stated deadline and/or improperly formated will be rejected.

The Dekalb County Hospital Association reserves the right to interpret all matters

pertaining to bid award and to reject any or all bids. Bids will be opened at the officeof the Deputy Director, Cheryl Kirby at 3:00 pm on October 19, 2017. The Dekalb County Hospital Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, national origin, creed, color or other basis as prohibited by law.

Publish: October 5, 12, 19, 2017.