DeKalb County Hospital Association

D/b/a Dekalb Ambulance Service

Invitation to Bid

The Dekalb County Hospital Association, a public body, shall hereby solicit bids fo r the following surplus vehicle:

(1) 2000 Ford Expedition AWD

Detailed bid specifications may be obtained from:

Mail: Dekalb Ambulance Service P.O. Box 680643 Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Physical Address: 208 Airport Road SW Fort Payne, Al. 35968

Or by calling: (256) 845-4027 ext. 101 and ask for Cheryl Kirby, Deputy Director

Or by email: dekalbamb106 @aol.com

Bid quotes must be submitted to the above address no later than October 19, 2017 at 13:00 hours. All quotes must be submitted in sealed format and labeled “ Sealed Bid-Surplus Vehicle”. Bids not received by stated deadline and/or improperly formated will be rejected. The surplus vehicle may be inspected during the workday, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 208 Airport Road, Fort Payne Al 35968. Surplus vehicle will be on an “AS-IS” “WHERE IS” basis. DeKalb County Hospital Association makes no representation as to the running condition, general condition or road worthiness of any of the vehicles intended for sale. The Dekalb County Hospital Association reserves the right to interpret all matters pertaining to bid award and to reject any or all bids. Bids will be opened at the office of the Deputy Director, Cheryl Kirby at 14:00 hours on October 19, 2017.

The Dekalb County Hospital Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, national origin, creed, color or other basis as prohibited by law.

Publish: October 5, 12, 19, 2017.