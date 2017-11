Notice of Solicitation

SAM CONSTRUCTION, is Soliciting Bids from BDE / MBE firms for the upcoming bidding of the Upgrades @ Fort Payne WWTP , Screening, Lighting & Electrical.

Bidding on Nov. 2, 2017. Contact for bid needs to be made by 10-31-17. If interested please contact:

Sam Construction,

Att. Wayne Turner

@ 256-899-6239

or

256-845-7677.

Must be Certified by EPA, SBA, DOT .

SAM CONSTRUCTION

Wayne Turner,

Project Manager

Publish: October 26,

2017.

Mountain Valley News