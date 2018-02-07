Mountain Valley News

    Classifieds February 8, 2018

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Classifieds February 8, 2018

    BROW LOTS

    Restricted Subdivision, Neighborhood Associasion, Walking Trails, Picnic Area, Scenic Overlooks, Beautiful view across Sand Mtn and Wills Valley.  PRIVATE FINANCING AVAILABLE.  See www.pellsgap.com or call 225-241-2396.

    Nice One Acre Lot

    Half mile from Geraldine School, $9,000.  Restricted for house only.  Shady Pine Sub-division.  256-659-2727.

    For Sale

    Hesston 4570 Square baler, 10 bale accumulator and grapple.  $15, 950 Call 256-638-5485

    Mobile Home Lots for Rent three miles east of Collinsville, one mile off 68 on County Road 354.  No Pets.  Call 256-523-3777 or 205-956-1235

    Tired of High Utilities?

    Apartment community for elderly 62 & up.  Rent based on income, utilities included.  EHO 256-845-6875

    Job Opening:

    Builders Supply Co, Inc. is looking to hire inside Sales Coordinator.  Job duties include:  answering sales calls, customer service, corrdinating sales deliveries, ordering special items.  Must have 2 years experience in the house building industry.  Please send resume to mwhifield@bsupply.net.

    24 bulb tanning bed, commercial grade, low hours, asking $500.  Call 256-845-1266 leave message or 256-996-3241

    Robert Bullock Handyman Service No Job too Big or Small 256-601-0281

    CV’s Home Construction Specialize in Home Additions and Electrical.  Licensed Electrician & Licensed Contractor.  Caly Varner-owner 256-630-2220  clayvarner@hotmail.com

    Fort Payne Mini Storage

    256-845-2202

    Located across from Fort Payne High Schoool 156 4th Street NE, Fort Payne

    Lisa’s House Cleaning

    Residential and Commercial

    Lisa Johnson

    256-717-7263

