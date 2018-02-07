Mountain Valley News

BROW LOTS

Restricted Subdivision, Neighborhood Associasion, Walking Trails, Picnic Area, Scenic Overlooks, Beautiful view across Sand Mtn and Wills Valley. PRIVATE FINANCING AVAILABLE. See www.pellsgap.com or call 225-241-2396.

Nice One Acre Lot

Half mile from Geraldine School, $9,000. Restricted for house only. Shady Pine Sub-division. 256-659-2727.

For Sale

Hesston 4570 Square baler, 10 bale accumulator and grapple. $15, 950 Call 256-638-5485

Mobile Home Lots for Rent three miles east of Collinsville, one mile off 68 on County Road 354. No Pets. Call 256-523-3777 or 205-956-1235

Tired of High Utilities?

Apartment community for elderly 62 & up. Rent based on income, utilities included. EHO 256-845-6875

Job Opening:

Builders Supply Co, Inc. is looking to hire inside Sales Coordinator. Job duties include: answering sales calls, customer service, corrdinating sales deliveries, ordering special items. Must have 2 years experience in the house building industry. Please send resume to mwhifield@bsupply.net.

24 bulb tanning bed, commercial grade, low hours, asking $500. Call 256-845-1266 leave message or 256-996-3241

Robert Bullock Handyman Service No Job too Big or Small 256-601-0281

CV’s Home Construction Specialize in Home Additions and Electrical. Licensed Electrician & Licensed Contractor. Caly Varner-owner 256-630-2220 clayvarner@hotmail.com

Fort Payne Mini Storage

256-845-2202

Located across from Fort Payne High Schoool 156 4th Street NE, Fort Payne

Lisa’s House Cleaning

Residential and Commercial

Lisa Johnson

256-717-7263