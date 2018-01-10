Mountain Valley News

    Classifieds January 11, 2018

    LOTS FOR SALE

    Brow Lots

    • Restricted Subdivision, Neighborhood Associations, Walking Trails, Picnic Area, Scenic Overlooks, Beautiful View across Sand Mtn & Wills Valley  Private Financing Available  see www.pellsgap.com or call 225-241-2396

    Nice One Acre Lot

    • Nice one acre lot, hald mile from Geraldine School, $9,000.  Restricted for house only.  Shady Pine Sub-division    256-659-2727

    HELP WANTED

    • Legal Secretary/Paralegal needed immediately.  Fax resume to 256-638-1198

    RENT MH LOTS

    • Mobile Home Lots for rent three miles east of Collinsville, one mile off 68 on County Road 354.  No Pets    256-523-3777 or 205-956-1235

    APARTMENTS

    • Tired of high utilities?  Apartment community for elderly 62 & up.  Rent based on income, utilities included.  EHO    256-845-6875

    HOUSE FOR SALE

    • Fixer Upper 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath, livingroom and den.  Approximately 1/2 acre, $22,000  NO owner financing.  Call 256-717-5539 or 256-659-8378

    MISC. ITEMS

    • Exercise Bike, old quilting frame in excellent condition, 3 Stillson wrenches, for sale    256-574-2788

    PETS

    SERVICES

    • Robert Bullock  Handyman Service, No Job too Big or Small    256-601-0281
    • CVs Home Construction–Specialize in Home Additions & Electrical.  Licensed Electrician & Licensed Contractor.  Clay Varner-owner    256-630-2220    clayvarner@hotmail.com

