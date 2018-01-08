Mountain Valley News

Classifieds January 4, 2018
LOTS FOR SALE
Brow Lots
- Restricted Subdivision, Neighborhood Associations, Walking Trails, Picnic Area, Scenic Overlooks, Beautiful View across Sand Mtn & Wills Valley Private Financing Available see www.pellsgap.com or call 225-241-2396
- Nice one acre lot, hald mile from Geraldine School, $9,000. Restricted for house only. Shady Pine Sub-division 256-659-2727
HELP WANTED
- Legal Secretary/Paralegal needed immediately. Fax resume to 256-638-1198
RENT MH LOTS
- Mobile Home Lots for rent three miles east of Collinsville, one mile off 68 on County Road 354. No Pets 256-523-3777 or 205-956-1235
APARTMENTS
- Tired of high utilities? Apartment community for elderly 62 & up. Rent based on income, utilities included. EHO 256-845-6875
HOUSE FOR SALE
- Fixer Upper 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath, livingroom and den. Approximately 1/2 acre, $22,000 NO owner financing. Call 256-717-5539 or 256-659-8378
MISC. ITEMS
- Exercise Bike, old quilting frame in excellent condition, 3 Stillson wrenches, for sale 256-574-2788
PETS
SERVICES
- Robert Bullock Handyman Service, No Job too Big or Small 256-601-0281
- CVs Home Construction–Specialize in Home Additions & Electrical. Licensed Electrician & Licensed Contractor. Clay Varner-owner 256-630-2220 clayvarner@hotmail.com