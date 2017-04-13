STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Real Estate Mortgage executed by Margaret Clingan and Lewis Mills, Jr. to John Alan Smith, which Mortgage was dated November 13, 2009, and which Mortgage was recorded in Mortgage Book 1631, Page 138 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama; and that certain Mortgage Amendment, which was dated February 10, 2011, and which was recorded in Mortgage Book 1684, Page 17 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama;

And default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said Mortgages, I will, on behalf of John Alan Smith, proceed to sell on May 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Commence at a painted “T” post marking the NW corner of the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 11, T-8-S, R-7-E; thence South 89 degrees, 24 minutes, 22 seconds East 1236.16 feet along the North line of said forty to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), point also being the point of beginning; thence continue South 89 degrees, 24 minutes, 22 seconds East 256.05 feet to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the Northwesterly R/W of DeKalb County Road #233 (60 foot ROW); thence South 29 degrees, 52 minutes, 44 seconds West 105.96 feet along said R/W to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence South 24 degrees 37 minutes, 25 seconds West 176.33 feet along said R/W to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence leaving said R/W North 70 degrees, 34 minutes, 28 seconds West 193.57 feet to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence North 15 degrees, 29 minutes, 18 seconds East 197.63 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.16 acres, more or less.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgages, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C. ATTORNEYS

FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT 411 ALABAMA

AVENUE SOUTH P O BOX 680639 FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968

(256) 845-7000

Publish: April 13, 2017; April 20, 2017 and

April 27, 2017.

Mountain Valley News