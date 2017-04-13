MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on April 11, 2007 by Gary Don Minton, married to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book 1460, Page in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Ft. Payne, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 3, 2017:

All that tract of land lying and being in the NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 6 East, Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama; and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at a ¼” iron pipe at a fence corner found at the purported NW corner of said NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of said Section 17; Thence run South 89°24’32″E for a distance of 295 feet to a ¾” iron pipe at a fence corner found; thence run South 56°00’00″E for a distance of 115.63 feet to a ½” rebar AL LS #23662 set, and the point of beginning; thence run south 74°15’11″E for a distance of 210.00 feet to a ½” rebar AL LS #23662 set; thence run South 6°24’55″E for a distance of 210.00 feet to a ½” rebar marked AL LS #23662 set; thence run North 74°15’11E for a distance of 210.00 feet to a ½” rebar AL LS #23662 set; thence run North 06°24’55″W for a distance of 210.00 feet to a ½” rebar AL LS #23662 set, and the point of beginning. This tract contains 1.00 acres more or less.

ALSO

, there is a 20 foot Easement for ingress and egress and the use of utilities being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the centerline of the end of Effie Howard Drive (50’ ROW); thence run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 36°01’14″E for a distance of 24.38 feet to a point on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 42°03’52″E for a distance of 89.26 feet to a point on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 31°11’51″E for a distance of 171.26 feet to a point on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 09°43’18″W for a distance of 77.41 feet to a point on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 38°33’17″W for a distance of 226.72 feet to a point on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway north 58°52’53″W for a distance of 64.40 feet to a point on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 48°20’25″W for a distance of 100.61 feet to appoint on said centerline; thence continue to run along the centerline of an existing gravel driveway North 15°22’35″W for a distance of 49.93 feet to a point on said centerline at the intersection with the South line of the above said 1.00± acre tract; as shown on a plat prepared for Gary Don Minton on March 28, 2007 by Krissi R. Whitaker, AL LS #23662. Including a 2007 Kabco model JB601 mobile home bearing VIN# KB03271307 located thereon.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

EvaBank

Mortgagee

Dewayne N. Morris

Attorney for Mortgagee

2131 Third Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Publish:

Mountain Valley News

April 13, 20, 27, 2017