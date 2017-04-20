FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JAMES A. KENNEDY and SHEILA KENNEDY, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Lewis Hunt Enterprises, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 17th day of February, 2009, and recorded in MTG Book 1588, Page 274 and reformed by that instrument recorded in Misc. Book 467, Page 232, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of June, 2017, in the city of Fort Payne, at the front Door of the Court House of DeKalb County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of DeKalb, State of Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 0.41 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED IN THE NW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 5 AND IN THE NE1/4 OF THE SE1/4 OF SECTION 6, ALL IN TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 10 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA. WHICH TRACT OF LAND IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A ROCK FOUND MARKING THE NW CORNER OF THE NW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE RUN S 00°28’17″ W ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 657.59 FEET TO A CAPPED PIN FOUND (CAPPED PIN FOUND IN THIS DESCRIPTION REPRESENTS A 1/2″CAPPED REBAR FOUND STAMPED “21CENTURY, PLS 29399”) MARKING THE NW CORNER OF THE SOUTH HALF OF NW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 5 AND THE NW CORNER OF PROPERTY OWNED BY BANK OF AMERICA (DEED BOOK 813, PAGE 285(INSTRUMENT #3065928)) SAID POINT IS HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS POINT “A”; THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE RUN N 88°55’13″ W A DISTANCE OF 13.36 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (IRON PIN SET IN THIS DESCRIPTION REPRESENTS A 1/2″CAPPED REBAR SET STAMPED “NOWAK #31835″) ON THE EASTERLY R/W LINE OF DEKALB COUNTY ROAD #788 (60’ R/W) ALSO KNOWN AS CHAPEL ROAD, SAID IRON PIN SET MARKING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, LEAVING SAID EASTERLY R/W LINE, REVERSE THE DIRECTION AND RUN S 88°55’13” E A DISTANCE OF 13.36 FEET TO POINT “A”; THENCE CONTINUE S 88°55’13″ E ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 5 AND THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF BANK OF AMERICA PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 813, PAGE 285(INSTRUMENT #3065928) A DISTANCE OF 248.98 FEET TO A CAPPED PIN FOUND MARKING THE SW CORNER OF PROPERTY OWNED BY ALLEN WILLIAMS (DEED BOOK 488, PAGE 350); THENCE LEAVING THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 5 RUN N 04°59’07″ W ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID WILLIAMS PROPERTY PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT A DISTANCE OF 65.46 FEET FOR A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 114.00 FEET TO A POINT WHICH FALLS IN A POND BEING A COMMON CORNER WITH PROPERTY OWNED BY ADAM AND KRISTY DEAN (DEED BOOK 806, PAGE 66); THENCE LEAVING THE WEST LINE OF SAID WILLIAMS PROPERTY RUN S 70°59’01″ W ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID DEAN PROPERTY PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT A DISTANCE OF 35.12 FEET FOR A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 271.72 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY R/W LINE OF DEKALB COUNTY ROAD #788 (60’ R/W) ALSO KNOWN AS CHAPEL ROAD AND THE NORTH LINE OF A 20’ WIDE R/W AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 673, PAGE 205; THENCE ALONG SAID R/W LINE WITH A CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT, HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 20.59 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1823.47 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF S 12°37’10″ E, AND A CHORD LENGTH OF 20.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEARINGS USED IN THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION ARE REFERENCED TO THE WEST LINE OF THE NW1/4 OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 10 EAST AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 813, PAGE 285 (INSTRUMENT #3065928.)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

. Holder of said Mortgage Goodman G. Ledyard PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C. Attorneys for Mortgagee Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.

