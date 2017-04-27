STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Liberty Bank by Michael Churchill, an unmarried individual, which mortgage is dated September 13, 2011, and which was recorded on September 30, 2011 in Mortgage Book 1710, Page 244 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and

Default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of Liberty Bank proceed to sell on May 31, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Lot #4 in Block “B” McDaniel Subdivision of Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 East to Crossville, Alabama as recorded in Probate Judge Office, Fort Payne, Alabama.

Together with all improvements, structures, fixtures, and replacements relating to the real property.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C. ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT 411 ALABAMA

AVENUE SOUTH P O BOX 680639 FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968

(256) 845-7000

Publish:

April 27, 2017; May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017.

Mountain Valley News