STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgages executed on the 1st day of October, 2008 by William Leon Guinn and Linda Guinn, as mortgagors in favor of Michael White, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 1567 at Page 338 and Mortgage Book 1567 at Page 340; and that certain mortgage dated September 10, 2002 in favor of First Southern National Bank recorded in Mortgage Book 1067 at Page 114 and assigned to Michael White by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Misc. Book 470 at Page 167 and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power to sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama during legal hours of sale on the 19th day of May, 2017 , the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at the NW corner of the NW ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 24, Township 6 S, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, run S 89 deg. 35’ E 670.3 feet to the westerly ROW line of Alabama Hwy No. 75 (100 ft. ROW); thence with said ROW line S 27 deg. 00’ W 315.0 feet; thence N 61 deg. 34’ W 599.63 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel of land lying in the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 25, Township 6 S, Range 7 E in DeKalb County.

Less: Tract condemned in favor of State of Alabama in order of condemnation in Deed Book 441, Page 69.

The above described property is subject to any and all restrictive covenants that may be of record in the DeKalb County Probate Judge Office.

Mortgagee reserve the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgages are priority liens on the property, and not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not.

J. David Dodd

Attorney for Mortgagee

Scruggs, Dodd &

Brisendine, P.A. 207 Alabama Ave SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

(256) 845-5932

Publish: May 4, 2017; May 11, 2017; and May 18, 2017.

Mountain Valley News