NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that

certain mortgage executed by Brittney Montgomery and Tyler Pruitt to John Baker on the 26th day of March, 2013 and recorded in Mortgage Book 2004 at Page 166ff in the office of the Judge of Probate of Dekalb County, Alabama. (The subject property was subsequently conveyed, subject to the mortgage, to Benigno Garcia and Teodora Mendoza)

Under and by virtue of the power of Sale contained in said mortgage, John Baker

will sell at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse in Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama on the 13th day of November, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, (at, to wit, 11:00 a.m)., the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit;

That part of Lots No. 50 and 51 of the W.P. Stewart Estate as the same appears of record in Plat Book 2, Page 27 in the probate office of the DeKalb County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said W.P. Stewart Estate; thence South 01 deg 03 min East a distance of 830.7 feet to a metal marker; thence North 89 deg 09 minute East a distance of 834.8 feet to a capped metal marker, the point of beginning for the parcel herein described; thence continue North 89 deg 08 min 49 sec East a distance 545 feet to a metal marker in the West margin of Hayes Gap Road; thence South 17 deg 03 minutes 50 seconds East along said West margin a distance of 250 feet to a capped metal marker; thence leaving the said West margin North 69 deg 31 min 25 seconds West a distance of 660 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.50 acres more or less. Subject to outstanding utility easements and a 25 foot ingress and egress easement evenly off the Southwest side of the above described parcel. (Address: 348 Hayes Gap Rd, Crossville, AL 35962)

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.” Ala. Code § 6-5-248(h) (1975)

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the

mortgage, as well as the expenses to foreclosure.

Roger Killian

Roger Killian, Attorney, LLC

P.O. Box 680004

Fort Payne, AL 35968-0004

(256)845-4396

Publish: October 12, 2017;

October 19, 2017 and

October 26, 2017.

Mountain Valley News