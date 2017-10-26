STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by GLENN CARTER, Mortgager, to LEEVOYD WHITE, and wife, WANDA WHITE, Mortgagees, on the 1st day of August, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama in Mortgage Book 885 at Page 65, and Leevoyd White and wife, Wanda White, Mortgagees, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, Leevoyd White and wife, Wanda White, Mortgagees, will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of November, 2017, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama to wit:

A portion of the Southeast fourth of the Northwest fourth of Section 16, Township 5 South, Range 9 East, DeKalb County, Alabama, described as beginning at the Southeast corner of said forty and running West along the South forty line 70 yards; thence North parallel with the East forty line 210 yards; thence East 70 yards to the East line of the forty; thence South along the said East line 210 yards to the point of beginning, containing three acres, more or less.

Less and except a tract of 1.88 acres sold by the Whites to Jamey Lebron Tatum by a Warranty Deed dated June 16, 2005 and described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereto belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to LEEVOYD WHITE and wife, WANDA WHITE, Mortgagees, and the proceed thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

/s/ Patrick H. Tate

Attorney for Mortgagees

P.O. Box 680593

Fort Payne, AL 35968

(256)845-1047

Publish: October 26,

November 2 and

November 9, 2017.

Mountain Valley News