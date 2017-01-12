NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy Carson and Tina J Carson, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for HOMETOWN MORTGAGE SERVICES, INC., on April 13, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama, at Book 1462, Page 21, and said mortgage being re-recorded at Misc. Book 435, Page 226; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-10; The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-10, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the De Kalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on February 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that part of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian more particularly described as follows: BEGIN at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 8 East and proceed North 88 degrees 59 minutes 25 seconds East for a distance of 790 feet; thence proceed in a Southwesterley direction to a point that is 634 feet South 00 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West of the point of beginning; thence proceed North 00 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 634 feet to the point of beginning.

Also: An easement 40 feet in width for ingress and egress and the installation and maintenance of utilities to follow and be located on that strip of land over which the Grantors have previously granted to Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative a right-of-way easement for the construction and maintenance of electric transmission and distribution lines by that instrument entitled Right-of Way Easement and Dated May 7, 1998

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-10

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Publish:

Mountain Valley News

January 12, 2017;

January 19, 2017 and January 26, 2017.

