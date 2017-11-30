NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DE KALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Violet M Wilson A Widow to Associates Financial Services Company of Alabama, Inc. dated September 18, 2000; said mortgage being recorded in Book 917, Page 116, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. by assignment recorded in Deed Book 480, Page 140 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of November, 2017 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 11 and 12 in Block 5 of the Russell Addition to the City of Fort Payne as recorded in Plat Book One (1) at Page 85 in the Probate Office of DeKalb County , Alabama, and also 25 feet of that portion of what was formerly Lee Street, now vacated, lying along side Lot 12 of Block 5 of said Addition.

Said property is commonly known as 1308 Godfrey Ave Ne, Ft Payne, AL 35967.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Violet M Wilson or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 960017

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

AMENDMENT TO

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 6, 2017, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

