STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Liberty Bank by STEVEN HENDERSON and spouse KATHERINE HENDERSON, which mortgage is dated January 24, 2005, and which was recorded on January 31, 2005 in Mortgage Book 1271, Pages 29-34 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and

Default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANK proceed to sell on January 16, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

TRACT I:

Commence at a 1/2” rebar at the NW corner of the NWQuarter of the NEQuarter, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 9 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 02 deg. 06’ 57” West along the West line thereof, 210.00 feet to a point; thence run North 83 deg. 31’ 14” East, leaving said West line 807.58 feet to the East ROW of County Road 127 (80’ ROW) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 83 deg. 31’ 14” East leaving said ROW315.00 feet to a point;thence run South 04 deg. 53’ 47” East, 475.00 feet to a point; thence run South 66 deg.20’52” West, 338.00 feet to said ROW; thence run North 04 deg. 22’ 47” West, along said ROW, 575.00feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NWQuarter of the NEQuarter, Section21, Township 8, South, Range 9 East, DeKalb County, Alabama and containing 3.80 acres, more or less.

TRACT II:

Commence at an existing 1/2” rebar at the Northwest corner of the NW Quarter of the NE Quarter, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 9 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 02deg. 06’ 57” West, along the West line thereof,210.00feet to a point; thence run North 83 deg. 31’14” East, leaving said West line, 1122.58 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run South 04 deg. 53’ 47” East, 475.00 feet to a point; thence run South 81 deg. 40’ 41” East, 576.02 feet to a point; thence run North 22 deg. of 40” East, 441.00feet to a point on the Southwesterly ROW of County Road 840 (50’ ROW); thence run the following chord, bearings and distances along said Southwesterly ROW; North 74 deg. 46’ 04” West, 261.09 feet; North 69 deg. 43’ 34” West, 56.10 feet; North 62 deg. 40’ 02” West 75.34 feet; North 55 deg. 14’ 14” West, 81.14 feet; North 44 deg. 45’ 31” West, 69.72 feet; North 38 deg. 38’ 14” West, 69.53 feet; North 5o deg. 41’ 07” West, 43.34 feet and North 33 deg. 44’ 57” West, 186.43 feet to the centerline of a small creek; thence leaving said ROW run the following chord bearings and distances along the centerline of said creek; South 21 deg. 43’ 07” East, 156.29 feet; South12 deg. 56’ 23” East, 61.02 feet; South 04 deg.10’49” West 46.63 feet and South 52 deg. 41’ 41”West, 51.34 feet to a point; thence run South 83 deg. 31’ 14” West leaving said centerline, 140.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SWQuarter of the SEQuarter and the SEQuarter of the SEQuarter, Section 16, and the NWQuarter of the NEQuarter and the NEQuarter of the NE Quarter,Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 9 East, DeKalb County, Alabama and contains 8.00 acres more or less.

TRACT III:

The West half of the NW Quarter of the SW Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 9 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT six (6) acres evenly off of the South side.

ALSO: Together with a right of way being 50 feet even in width lying North and immediately adjacent to the South boundary line of the SEQuarter of the NEQuarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 9 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama, and being continuous from the above described property to an unpaved county road.

ALSO: An Easement for ingress and egress across the following tract: Begin at the NW corner of the NWQuarter of the SWQuarter of Section10, Township 8 South, Range 9 East in DeKalb County, Alabama and run North 25 feet; thence run Southeast to a point on the North line of above forty 25 feet East of the point of beginning;thence run West 25 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures, and all easements, rights of way, and appurtenances relating to the real property.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTH

P O BOX 680639

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968

(256) 845-7000

Publish: December 21, 2017; December 28, 2017; and January 4, 2018.