Mountain Valley News

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by ANGELA OVERTON, an unmarried individual, which mortgage is dated May 5, 2012, and which mortgage was recorded on May 15, 2012 in Mortgage Book 1780, Page 256 in Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and default continuing, notice is hereby given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of LIBERTY BANK proceed to sell on FEBRUARY 8, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

TRACT 3:

All that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at an axle found at the Northeast corner of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of said Section 23 and within the right of way of DeKalb County Road #420; thence along the East line of said forty, South 00 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 48.00 feet to an iron pin set, within said right of way at the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning, continue along said East line South 00 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds Westa distance of 210.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said East line and said right of way, South 89 degrees 25 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 210.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 00 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East a distance of 210.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 89 degrees 25 minutes 48 seconds East a distance of 210.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.01 acres, more or less, less and except any easements or rights of way, and being a portion of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama,

TRACT 4:

All that part of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a capped iron pin found within the right of way of DeKalb County Road #420 at the Southwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 23; thence along the West line of said forty, North 00 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East a distance of 404.40 feet to an iron pin set, within the right of way, at the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning, continue along said West line North 00 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East a distance of 674.29 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said West line and said right of way, South 89 degrees 12 minutes 46 seconds East a distance of 939.44 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 00 degrees 33 minutes 20 seconds West a distance of 674.33 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 89 degrees 12 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 935.29 feet to the point of beginning, containing 14.51 acres, more or less, less and except any easements or rights of way and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said property is located at 1229 Co. Rd. 420, Fyffe, AL 35971

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTH

P O BOX 680639

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968

(256) 845-7000

PUBLISH:

JANUARY 11, 2018; JANUARY 18, 2018; AND JANUARY 25, 2018.

Mountain Valley News