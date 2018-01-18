Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ernest M Weaver Husband And Monica M Weaver Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated March 17, 2006; said mortgage being recorded in Book 1371, Page 137, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Green Tree Servicing LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 273 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in DeKalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of February, 2018 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 2, Township 5 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Henagar, DeKalb County, Alabama, runs S 02 deg. 00’ 00” E with the East boundary line of said Section 2 for 175.00 feet; thence leaving said east boundary line run S 88 deg. 00’ 00” W for 483.84 feet to an iron pin set (CA-0179-LS) (Croft); thence run S 02 deg. 00’ 00” E for 295.93 feet to an iron pin set for a point of beginning; thence continue S 02 deg. 00’ 00” 210.00 E feet to an iron pin set on the north boundary line of the property now occupied by the Henagar Methodist Church; thence run N 66 deg. 30’ 00” W with said North boundary line for 223.74 feet to the northwest corner thereof; thence run N 02 deg. 00’ 00” for 252.74 feet to an iron pin; thence run S 57 deg. 26’ 50” E for 245.96 feet and to the point of beginning. Said property is lying in Section 2, Township 5 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Henagar, DeKalb County, Alabama and contains 1.07 acres, more or less. Subject to an easement to access and utilities described as follows: Beginning at the northwest corner of the above described tract run S 88 deg. 00’ 00” W for 27.00 feet; thence run S 02 deg. 00’ 00” E for 244.87 feet; thence run S 24 deg. 57’ 50” W for 264.97 feet to an existing iron pin on the northerly right-of-way line of Wilkes Lane; thence run S 67 deg. 23’ 32” E with said northerly right-of-way for 27.66 feet; thence leaving said right-of-way line run N 24 deg. 57’ 50” E for 269.05 feet and to the southwest corner of the above described tract; thence run N 02 deg. 00’ 00” W with the west boundary line of said tract for 252.74 feet and to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 79 Wilks Lane, Henagar, AL 35978.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Ernest M Weaver and Monica M Weaver or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC FKA GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 994617

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.