NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 19th day of February, 2013 by Henry Barnby and Angel Gwyn, as mortgagors in favor of Compton-Quinn, LLC, as mortgagee, as recorded on 9th day of March, 2015 at instrument number 3071750 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 8th day of February, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Dekalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Thirteen (13) of the Linda Norris Broadaway Property Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 7, Page 314 in the Office of the Judge Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said lands being located and situated in the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) and in the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) all located in Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb County, Alabama.

The above described lands are conveyed subject to existing easements and rights-of-ways for roads, telephone and electric transmission lines and systems.

Property Address: Lot 13 of Linda Norris Broadaway Property S/D ,

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not.

J. Shane Givens, Attorney for Compton-Quinn, LLC, Mortgagee

J. Shane Givens

Attorney for Mortgagee

296 East Main Street

Centre, Alabama 35960

(256) 927-7490

Publish:

Mountain Valley News,

Rainsville, Alabama

1/18/18; 1/25/18; 2/1/18