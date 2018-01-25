Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the performance of the agreements in that certain mortgage executed by Kathleen Denham to Oneal Smith Properties, LLC on the 13th day of October, 2017and recorded in Mortgage Book 2220 at Page 10 in the office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Under and by virtue of the power of Sale contained in said mortgage, the said Oneal Smith Properties, LLC will sell at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse in Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama on the 16th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, at 11:00 a.m., the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit;

Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 5 East; thence South 88° 30’

West 880.85 feet to the intersection with the Southeast ROW line of Highway No.75; thence along said ROW line South 52° 36’ West 2420.0 feet for a point of beginning; thence South 37° 24’ East 107.0 feet; thence South 46° 06’ West 159.1 feet; thence North 39° 09’ West 125.0 feet to the intersection with said ROW line of Highway No. 75; thence along said ROW line North 52° 36’ East 162.0 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.43 acre, more or less, and being a portion of the North ½ of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 5 East, in DeKalb County, Alabama.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.” Ala. Code § 6-5-248(h) (1975)

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses to foreclosure.

KILLIAN & CUSHEN,LLC

David Killian

P.O. Box 680004

Fort Payne, AL 35968-0004

Publish: January 25,

February 1, and

February 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News