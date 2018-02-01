Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage date June 29, 2015, executed by Steve Walker and Barbara Bryant, to Gary Kennedy, which mortgage was recorded, June 29, 2015, in Mortgage Book 2101, Page 282, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse at Fort Payne, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 22, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 9 East of the Huntsville Meridan and run South 01 degrees 32’00” East along the East boundary of said quarter-quarter 422.97 feet to the centerline of Alabama Avenue and the point of beginning, thence continue South 01 degrees 32’ East along the East boundary 460.19 feet; then run 53 degrees 51’ East 77.86 feet to the Westerly right-of-way line (100’ROW) of Gault Avenue; thence run South 26 degrees 11’ West along said right-of-way line 164.50 feet; thence leaving said road run North 53 degrees 37’ West 192.70 feet; thence run South 35degrees 11’ West 143.65 feet; thence run North 51 degrees 24’ West 183.50 feet to the centerline of Alabama Avenue; thence run North 34 degrees 56’ East along said centerline 661.40 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.08 acres, more or less, lying in and being part of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, of Section 28, and the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 9 East in the Town of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure.

Gary Kennedy

Mortgagee

Stephen P. Bussman

212 Alabama Ave, S.W.

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Attorney for Mortgagee

Publish: February 1, 2018; February 8, 2018 and February 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News