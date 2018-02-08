Mountain Valley News

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by MIKE G. CRANE and wife, SYLVIA E. CRANE, to FIRST JACKSON BANK, which mortgage is dated March 12, 2012, and which was recorded on March 23, 2012 in Mortgage Book 1773, Page 1 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of FIRST JACKSON BANK, proceed to sell on March 13, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

From an iron stake on the North line of the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 24, Township 5 South, Range 9 East where the West line of the Caperton Road crosses same; thence West 116 feet to the center of a small branch; thence in a Southwesterly direction with said branch to the South line of said forty; at a point 1212 feet West of the Southeast corner of said forty; thence East 1212 feet to the Southeast corner of said forty; thence North with the East line of said forty to the Southwest ROW line of said Caperton Road; thence Northwest with said road to the point of beginning.

Containing 25 acres, more or less, in the South and Southeast part of said Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 24, Township 5 South, Range 9 East in DeKalb County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

TRACT I: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 24, Township 5 South, Range 9 East of the Huntsville Meridian run North 03 deg 02 minutes East, 422.1 feet along the East line of said quarter-quarter to the point of beginning; thence continue North 03 deg 02 minutes East along said line 276.2 feet to the Southwest edge of Caperton Road; thence run with said road North 72 deg 36 minutes West 35.0 feet; thence run North 53 deg 08 minutes West 153.6 feet; thence run North 61 deg 33 minutes West, 284.6 feet; thence run North 57 deg 08 minutes West, 51.6 feet; thence run North 50 deg 02 minutes West, 52.8 feet; thence run North 36 deg 17 minutes West, 52.5 feet; thence run North 28 deg 46 minutes West, 49.4 feet; thence run North 22 deg 37 minutes West, 148.3 feet; thence run North 18 deg 18 minutes West, 65.8 feet; thence run North 12 deg 39 minutes West, 40.7 feet and to the point where the North line of said quarter-quarter crosses the Southwest edge of Caperton Road; thence leaving said road run South 13 deg 21 minutes West, 301.2 feet; thence run South 12 deg 30 minutes West, 86.5 feet; thence run South 25 deg 21 minutes West, 106.3 feet; thence run South 29 deg 09 minutes West, 175.5 feet; thence run South 45 deg 35 minutes West, 137.5 feet; thence run South 43 deg 22 minutes West, 132.4 feet; thence run South 33 deg 57 minutes West, 51.4 feet to the South line of said quarter-quarter; thence run South 87 deg 54 minutes East along the South line of said quarter-quarter, 1054.9 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 10 acres, more or less, lying in the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 24, Township 5 South, Range 9 East in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Together with all and singular all the improvements, tenements, hereditaments, rights, members, privileges, and appurtenances thereunto belonging, or in any appertaining, including all buildings, fences, trees, and timber thereon.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

**Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS FOR

MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

411 ALABAMA AVENUE, SW

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967

(256) 845-7000

February 8, 2018; February 15, 2018; and February 22, 2018.