STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 3rd day of October, 2013 by Nicholas Brooks and Tea Wheeler, as mortgagors in favor of Ronald Smith and wife Janice Smith, as mortgagees, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 2031 at Page 67, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power to sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama during legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of February, 2017, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at a ½” steel rod at the NW corner of Section 35, Township 4 South, Range 9 East, Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama; thence N 88 deg. 44’ 29″ E a distance of 4026.9’; thence S 00 deg. 30’ 32″ W a distance of 2646.1’; thence S 00 deg. 30’ 35″ W a distance of 660.16’; thence S 88 deg. 26’ 31″ W a distance of 1578.72’; thence S 04’ 41’ 56″ E a distance of 144.20’; thence S 06 deg. 42’ 05″ E a distance of 208.71’ to the point of beginning; thence N 86 deg. 10’ 30″ E along a fence line a distance of 179.31’ to a fence corner; thence S 11 deg. 05’ 44″ E along a fence line a distance of 319.39’ to the North right of way limit of County Road 745; thence a chord bearing and distance of along said right of way of S 88 deg. 40’ 01″ W 214.48’ to the intersection of the East right of way limit of County Road 667; thence the following chord bearings and distances along said right of way limit; N 01 deg. 19’ 00″ W 94.02’; N 06 deg. 23’ 28″ W 213.78’ to the point of beginning. Containing 1.4 acre.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record.

Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not.

J. David Dodd

Attorney for Mortgagee

Scruggs, Dodd & Brisendine P.A.

207 Alabama Ave SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

(256) 845-5932

Publish: January 12, 2017; January 19, 2017 and January 26, 2017.

Mountain Valley News