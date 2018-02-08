Mountain Valley News

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by SYLVIA E. TINKER, an unmarried person, on the 4th day of April 2008, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION as recorded in Mortgage Book 1530, Page 95, and as corrected and re-recorded in Mortgage Book 1533 at Page 180, in the office of the Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public

outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 7, 2018, the following described real and personal property situated in DeKalb County, Alabama,

to-wit:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 13, Township 6 South, Range 8 East and run East along the Section line 709 feet to a spring branch;

thence run North along the meander of said branch 288 feet; thence run North 70 degrees 00 minutes West, 626 feet to a point; thence run North 62 degrees 00 minutes West, 400 feet to a point; thence run South 35 degrees 00 minutes West 775 feet to the South line of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 13; thence run East along the Section line 667 feet to the point of beginning and containing 12.0 acres, more or less.

ALSO, a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress 29 feet in width lying along, adjacent to and North of that portion of the South line of the lands described in Deed Book 513, Pages 127-129, extending from the right of way of DeKalb County Road #607 easterly for a distance of 408 feet.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2006 Cavalier manufactured home, Serial No. BC07AL0137541AB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to

and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records

of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons

avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy

Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Publish: February 8, February 15 and February 22, 2018