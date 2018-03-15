Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roger D. Brown and Amanda C. Brown, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on June 25, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, at MTG Book 1281, Page 214; and subsequently transferred to E*Trade Bank; E*Trade Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on April 10, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH OF RANGE 8 EAST; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREE 00` EAST ALONG THE SECTION LINE 150.0 FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 61 DEGREES 07` WEST 746.3 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREE 80` EAST 150.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57` EAST 560.0 FEET TO A POINT ON SAID SECTION LINE; THENCE SOUTH 1 DEGREE 00` WEST ALONG THE SECTION LINE 510.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING FIVE (5) ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING A PORTION OF THE SE 1/4, OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 8 EAST IN DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

E*Trade Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Publish: March 15, 2018, March 22, 2018, March 29, 2018