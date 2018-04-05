Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The mortgage from Ronnie Gibson and wife, Carolyn Gibson, hereafter called Mortgagor, executed to Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc. dated 8-9-16, recorded in Mortgage Book 2156, page 290, in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, is in default and the indebtedness secured therein has become due in full.

Citizens Bank & Trust, under the power of sale contained in the mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main door of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, on the 30th day of April, 2018, within the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate:

Commencing at the SE corner of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 4, Township 5 South, Range 10 East, thence turn North along the East quarter line, for a distance of 613 feet and to the point of beginning; thence turn NW along a line drawn to the NW corner of said forty and a fence to the point where said line crosses the North margin of Wills Valley Road; thence turn NE and along the North margin of said Wills Valley Road and to the East quarter line; thence turn South along the East quarter line for a distance of 500 feet and to the point of beginning. Containing 3.7 acres, more or less, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Less and Except:

Commencing at the SE corner of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 4, Township 5 South, Range 10 East; thence turn North along the East quarter line for a distance of 613 feet; thence turn NW along a line drawn to the NW corner of said forty and a fence to the point where said line crosses the South margin of Wills Valley Road for a point of beginning; thence turn in an Easterly direction along the South margin of said Wills Valley Road for a distance of 209.6 feet and to a point; thence turn South 77.4 degrees East for a distance of 238 feet 9 inches and to a point on a line that is parallel to the above-mentioned fence line; thence turn an angle of 12.6 degrees and run in a SE direction parallel to the above-mentioned fence line for a distance of 70 feet; thence turn a right angle for a distance of 90 feet and to a point on the fence line; thence turn NW along said fence line for a distance of 457.0 feet to the point of beginning.

The proceeds from this sale will be applied to the mortgage debt together with attorney fees and expenses of foreclosure.

NOTICE TO MORTGAGOR: Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Terry Gillis

Attorney for Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc.

(256) 845-9800

Publish:

April 5, 2018, April 12, 2018, April 19, 2018.

Mountain Valley News