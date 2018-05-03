Mountain Valley News

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEKALB COUNTY NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lyndall Elkins, an unmarried person, on the 26th day of April, 2012, to Compass Bank, which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, in Book 1778, at Page 143, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, Compass Bank will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the County Courthouse door, in the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 22, 2018, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 5 SOUTH, RANGE 10 EAST, OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN; RUN NORTH 74 DEGREES, 56 MINUTES WEST 193.7 FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 21 DEGREES, 30 MINUTES EAST 188.0 FEET AND TO THE SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF A PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE NORTH 75 DEGREES, 34 MINUTES WEST WITH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD 207.5 FEET AND TO THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF THIRD AVENUE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 21 DEGREES, 30 MINUTES WEST WITH MARGIN OF SAID THIRD AVENUE 155.0 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 66 DEGREES, 35 MINUTES EAST 206.0 FEET AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING A PART OF THE NORTH 1/2 OF LOT NO. 11 IN BLOCK NO. 4 OF THE VALLEY HEAD LAND AND IMPROVEMENT COMPANY SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF VALLEY HEAD, ALABAMA, AND LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 5 SOUTH, RANGE 10 EAST, IN THE TOWN OF VALLEY HEAD, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is also commonly known as: 17 Fourth Avenue, Valley Head, Alabama 35989.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments and liens of record, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Said property will also be sold subject to the right(s) of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidders to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of the Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Interested prospective bidders should contact the below-listed attorney or assistants Fran Stone or Claudia Jordan at the phone number specified below for the precise time of sale.

COMPASS BANK

Mortgagee

c/o J. Heath Loftin, Esq.

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 1389

Montgomery, Alabama 36102-1389

Telephone: (334) 832-9553

File No.: 1371.0087

Publication Dates: May 3, 2018; May 10, 2018; May 17, 2018

Publisher: The Mountain Valley News