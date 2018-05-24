Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carl Prestwood Aka Carl J. Prestwood Husband And Linda S. Prestwood Wife to Mortgage Electronic registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for EquiPrime, Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 17, 2002; said mortgage being recorded in Book 1083, Page 324, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of De Kalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in De Kalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 27th day of June, 2018 the following property, situated in De Kalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2 found in Book 547, Page 69 more accurately described: Lot 2: A Lot in the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 8 East, Dekalb County, Alabama, further described: Commence at the SW corner of said ¼-1/4, a cedar post and a capped rebar (C Davis-CA 0268) running South 88°38’28” East 870.00 feet to the point of beginning, a ½” capped rebar (KBD 2670). As are the remaining corner of said lot; South 88°38’28” East 160.00 feet; North 256.81 feet; South 78°49’43” West 165.00 feet; South 00°29’50” East 221.06 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 902 Lebanon Road, Fort Payne, AL 35967.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Carl Prestwood AKA Carl J. Prestwood and Linda S. Prestwood or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 929818

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mountain Valley News

05/24/2018, 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT

PURPOSE.