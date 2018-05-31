Mountain Valley News

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. on the 22nd day of April, 2004, by William L. Crain, a single person, and recorded in MTG Book 1211, page 330; said mortgage transferred and assigned to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, DC in Instrument Number 3001631, Misc Book 304, page 245 et. seq., in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, the undersigned, as Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, on the 28th day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at ½” pipe found at the purported NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama; Thence South 00 degrees 32 minutes 14 seconds West 688.19 feet (690.19 feet – Deed record) along an existing fence line to an 1” pipe found on the Northerly right of way of DeKalb County Road 111; Thence South 00 degrees 31 minutes 16 seconds West 662.50 feet to an ½” rebar found in an existing fence line; Thence North 88 degrees 30 minutes 21 seconds West 859.06 feet along an existing fence line to an ½” rebar found stamped “Wright”; Thence North 00 degrees 42 minutes 20 seconds West 936.97 feet along an existing fence line to a T-post found; Thence South 78 degrees 59 minutes 21 seconds West (West-Deed record) for a distance of 30.31 feet to a T-post founds; Thence North 00 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds West 401.86 feet to an ½” rebar found within the right of way limits of said DeKalb County Road 111; Thence South 89 degrees 42 minutes 24 seconds East 917.64 feet to the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; Said lands containing 27.17 acres, more or less, and lying and being in DeKalb County, Alabama. SUBJECT TO a road right of way for DeKalb County Road 111 over and across said property. SUBJECT TO all existing easements and rights of way. (wj/25426)

Property being sold “AS IS”. Property is subject to any title deficiencies. No representation is made as to the title to the subject property.

Address of property provided for informational purposes only:

1892 County Rd 111

Albertville, Alabama 35951

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, DC

Mortgagee or Transferee

MARK A. PICKENS,P.C.

Attorney for Mortgagee or Transferee

P. O. Box 26101

Birmingham, Alabama 35260

(205) 933-1169

MAP File No.17-0025

Newspaper:

Mountain Valley News

Publication Dates:

May 31, 2018; June 7, 2018 and June 14, 2018