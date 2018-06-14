Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David Rosenson and wife, Darlene Rosenson, to David Bryan and Brenda Bryan on the 1st day of May, 2013, and recorded in Mortgage Book 2009, page 89, on May 2, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Under and by virtue of the power of Sale contained in said mortgage, the said David Bryan and Brenda Bryan will sell at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse in Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama, on the 16th day of July, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated at County Road 432, Fyffe, AL 35971, in DeKalb County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at the SW corner of the lands described in Deed Book 660, page 186, Probate Office, DeKalb County, Alabama, which point is S 89°26’05” West 148.48 feet from the SE corner of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 6 East; thence S 89°18’43” West along the South line of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 6 East, for 247.00 feet; thence N 00°28’19” West, leaving said South line a distance of 352.74 feet; thence N 89°17’31” East a distance of 247 feet to the NW corner of said Deed Book 660, page 186; thence S 00°28’19” East along the West line thereof for 352.83 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said property being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 6 East, DeKalb County, Alabama, and containing 2.00 acres, more or less.

With ingress and egress rights for DeKalb County Road #432 by Glenn McGee.

Property known as Parcel: 28 20 06 24 0 000 030.015; and Pin: 063415

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.” Ala. Code § 6-5-248(h) (1975)

KILLIAN & CUSHEN, LLC

Milford Cushen, Esq.

P.O. Box 680004

Fort Payne, AL 35968-0004

256-845-4396

(RE: KC-18-276)

