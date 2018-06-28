Mountain Valley News

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by LORA L. WOOTEN to FIRST FEDERAL BANK, which mortgage is dated June 20, 2012, and which was recorded on June 20, 2012 in Mortgage Book 1785, Page 57 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and default continuing, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of FIRST FIDELITY BANK, as successor in interest to FIRST FEDERAL BANK, proceed to sell on July 26, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

Commencing at the NW corner of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 5 South, Range 8 East, run South 89 degrees 55 minutes East 1320.0 feet to the NE corner thereof; thence South 00 degrees 41 minutes West with the East line of said forty 930.0 feet for a point of beginning; thence continue South 00 degrees 42 minutes West 210.0 feet; thence South 89 degrees 55 minutes West 210.0 feet; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes East 210.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 55 minutes East 210.0 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying in the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 12, Township 5 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb County, Alabama, and containing 1.0 acre, more or less.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS FOR

MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

P O BOX 680639 (35968)

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTHWEST

FORT PAYNE,

ALABAMA 35967

(256) 845-7000

Publish: June 28, 2018; July 5, 2018; and July 12, 2018.

Mountain Valley News